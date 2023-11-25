Penobscot Pioneers Beat St. Dominic’s 7-2 to Start 2023-24 Season

The Penobscot Pioneers Girl's Hockey Team beat St. Dominic's 7-2 at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer Saturday night, November 25th to begin the 2023-24 season.

The Pioneers led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Period and 5-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Megan Delahanty led the Pioneers with 2 goals and an assist. Jordin Williams had a goal and 4 assists. Ella Davis had 2 goals, including her 1st career goal. Anna Malloy and Delaney Carr each had a goal for the Pioneers. Isabelle Brideau had 3 assists and Kaylin Morrison had an assist. Both Jordin Williams and Anna Molloy scored shorthanded goals for the Pioneers.

Abbie Derosier was in net for the Pioneers and turned away 21 shots.

Georgie Davidson had both goals for St. Dominic's. Lauren Hanlon, Emily Andrews, Lily Fortin and Abby Titus each had an assist.

Alana Wheeler was in net for St. Dominic's and had 52 saves.

Both teams had 4 minutes in penalties.

The Penobscot Pioneers return to the ice on Wednesday, November 29th when they host the Brunswick Dragons. The puck will drop at 6:10 p.m at the Penobscot Ice Arena on the Acme Road in Brewer.