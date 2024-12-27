Penobscot Pioneers Fall to Yarmouth Clippers 5-1

The Penobscot Pioneers fell to the Yarmouth Clippers 5-1 at the Alfond Arena on Saturday, December 27th in a game broadcast on Ticket TV.

Here's the recap from our special Hockey Correspondent, Adrian Ellingwood!

On Friday night, The Penobscot Pioneers and the Yarmouth/Freeport Clippers met in a rematch of the last two Northern Maine regional finals at Alfond Arena. The Clippers had won the past two Northern Maine Regional Championships.

December 27, 2024 Jonah Bean Photography December 27, 2024 Jonah Bean Photography loading...

Yarmouth/Freeport dominated the opening 10 minutes of the first period, but a strong performance by Abbie Derosier in the Penobscot net kept the score tied for most of the period.

December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography loading...

With one of their only chances of the first period, the Pioneers were able to strike first with 4:21 to go. Cayleigh Coleman opened the scoring assisted by Izzy Brideau and Ella Davis.

December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography loading...

Just over a minute later, Adelaide Strout score for the Clippers, tying the game up at 1-1. The goal came unassisted with 3:09 to go in the period.

December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography December 27, 2024, Jonah Bean Photography loading...

The second period was similar to the first in terms of chances, with Yarmouth/Freeport controlling most of the play. The tide would turn in favor of the Clippers in the second period. Emma White gave the Clippers the lead assisted by Drea Rideout inside the first five minutes.

The Pioneers would kill off two penalties in the second period, but continued to be pressured by Yarmouth/Freeport. It wasn’t long after Brideau’s penalty with 10:34 to go that the Clippers would add another goal. Strout got her second goal of the game with 7:00 to go assisted by Erica O’Connor and Celia Zinman. Yarmouth/Freeport took a two goal lead, 3-1, into the second intermission.

The Clippers continued their dominance, scoring two goals in the third period for the win. Maya Nasveschuck scored with 6:22 to go assisted by O’Connor to make the score 4-1. Celia Zinman scored the fifth goal assisted by Drea Rideout with 4:15 remaining, and the Clippers skated away with a 5-1 win at the Alfond.

The Clippers improved to 5-1-1 on the season, and will host Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland on New Year’s Eve. Penobscot falls to 3-2-2, and will host Saint Dominic Academy on New Year’s Day.