Penobscot Pioneers Girls’ Ice Hockey Team Names 1st Head Coach

The Penobscot Pioneers, a cooperative Girls' Ice Hockey Team have chosen Michael Keim as their 1st Head Coach. The Pioneers, who are beginning playing this fall are a cooperative team that includes girls from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, Hermon, John Bapst, Old Town and Orono High Schools.

This is the first competitive high school girls ice hockey team north of Winslow and will complete in the MPA’s Class “A” North division.

Selection Committee member Steve Vanidestine, athletic administrator at Bangor High School, said that “Coach Keim is an excellent example of what a high school coach should be, he mentors his players and extends the school day.” Vanidestine has a first hand working knowledge of how Keim is as a varsity program leader as he is the head boys lacrosse coach at Bangor High School having been selected as their coach in 2018 and building a relatively new program into a quality varsity team.

Brewer School Department Athletic Administrator and organizing school for the Pioneers adds, “I’ve been impressed with Coach Keim each time I see him approach the sport of boys lacrosse while he coaches. I feel he brings a level of passion to coaching and a calculated approach to his language and how he speaks to his players that will be suited well for leading a team of girls from seven different high schools. I feel Keim will unite all involved into one goal, and that is to provide these girls with a quality education based girls high school ice hockey experience and a program they can all be proud of.”

Keim is currently the coach for the Maine Junior Black Bears Tier IV team as well as the aforementioned varisty boys lacrosse coach for Bangor High School. Keim has also been assistant ice hockey coach at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor and Kents Hill School in Readfield.

Mike Archer, Athletic Administrator at Orono High School and selection committee member stated he felt Keim had “great vision for our new program that closely matched the schools involved. He had a professionalism about him that exuded confidence and he has proven himself as a winner in high school athletics.

Keim will be tasked with building an assistant coaching staff that will include one paid assistant position and ability to surround himself with volunteers as needed.

The Pionners will hold a “Meet & Greet” and registration in the coming weeks, ahead of the MPA Girls Hockey start date of November 7, 2022.