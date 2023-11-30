Penobscot Pioneers Knock Off Brunswick Dragons 7-2

The Penobscot Pioneers Girl's Ice Hockey Cooperative Team beat the Brunswick Dragons 7-2 on Wednesday night, November 29th at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Meghan Delahanty tied a Pioneers' record scoring 5 goals in the game. Also scoring for the Pioneers were Anna Malloy and Jordin Williams.

Williams, a Junior, scored her 100th point of her high school career, finishing the night with a goal and 2 assists.

Isabelle Brideau and Delaney Carr each had 2 assists on the night. Anna Malloy and Bella Saucier each recorded an assist.

Abbie Derosier was in goal for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers are now 2-0 on the season. They return to the ice on Saturday, December 2nd when they travel down to Auburn to play the Edward Little/Leavitt Team at 8:20 p.m. They return home to the Penobscot Ice Arena on Saturday, December 9th when they will host Falmouth at 4:15 p.m.

Thanks to Assistant Coach Meghan MacDonald for the scoring information.

