The Penobscot Pioneers cooperative girls hockey team are now 4-0 on the season with a 10-0 shutout win over the St. Dominic's Saints in Auburn on Wednesday night, December 6th.

Abbie Derosier had the shutout in goal for the Pioneers.

Scoring for the Penobscot Pioneers were

Delaney Carr with a hat trick (3 goals) and 3 assists.

Jordin Williams with a hat trick (3 goals) and 4 assists

Anna Molloy with 2 goals

Izzy Brideau with a goal

Meghan Delahanty with a goal and an assist

Ella Davis with an assist.

The Pioneers are back in action when they host the Falmouth Navigators at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer on Saturday, December 9th at 4:15 p.m.

If you are a coach or manager of a high school basketball or hockey team, we would love to have you send us a copy of your scoresheet/scorebook!. A photo may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660. We will then write a recap of the game with a scoring recap on the 92.9 The Ticket website. We need to receive the information within 24 hours of the game to get this done.

The High School Athlete of the Week is resuming beginning the week of December 4th. Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 10th for the Week December 4th-9th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 11th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 11th-14th with the Week 1 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 15th.