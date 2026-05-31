PVC Large School Outdoor Track and Field Results – May 30
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) held their Large School Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hermon High School on Saturday, May 30th.
MDI's Seneca Haney was named the Outstanding Performer of the meet.
Hadley Oliver set a new PVC record in the Girls Discus Throw with a throw of 122-02, beating the previous record o 121-01 held by Diane LeClair set in 1983.
Here are the Team Results
Girls
- Bangor - 133
- Hampden Academy - 113
- Old Town - 76
- MDI - 59
- Presque Isle - 51.50
- Hermon - 45
- Ellsworth - 44
- John Bapst - 41
- Brewer - 14.50
- Caribou - 10
- Foxcroft Academy - 2
Boys
- 1. Bangor - 124
- 2. Hampden Academy - 119
- 3. John Bapst - 58
- 4. Brewer - 55
- 5. Caribou - 54
- Tied 5 - Presque Isle and Caribou - 54
- 7. MDI - 41
- 8. Old Town - 35.50
- 9. Ellsworth - 26
- 10. Hermon - 13.50
- 11. - Foxcroft Academy
To see the individual event results click HERE
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