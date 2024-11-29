Pioneers and Edward Little Skate to 2-2 Tie

Thanks to our special High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the following report

On Wednesday, November 27th the Penobscot Pioneers hosted the Edward Little/Leavitt Red Hornets at the Penobscot Ice Arena.

The Penobscot Pioneers got off to a good start in the 1st period, immediately putting pressure on the goaltender. The Pios opened the scoring 4:13 into the game. Cayleigh Coleman’s goal assisted by Paige Oakes gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead.

The Pioneers penalty kill was on display in the 1st period, killing off 3 penalties. The Penobscot Pioneers held a 1-0 lead going into the intermission.

The Red Hornets came out firing in the 2nd period, finding the back of the net within the first 5 minutes. Leski Langevin tied the score with an assist from Avery Cologna.

Paige Oakes’ shot from the slot gave Penobscot the lead again. Ella Davis was credited with an assist with 4:47 remaining in the second period. The Pios kept the lead going into the 3rd period.

Edward Little controlled the opening 5 minutes of the third, and were soon able to tie the game again. Adalyn Martin was wide open in front of the net, and Langevin made a perfect pass to her for the 2-2 tie. Adeline Langan registered the secondary assist.

With just 3:44 remaining in regulation, the Pioneers had a power-play with a chance to take the lead, and used their timeout to talk it over. Despite having multiple shots on net, the Pioneers couldn’t capitalize on the power-play, leading the game into overtime.

Overtime saw chances at both ends of the ice. It seemed as though neither the Pioneers nor the Hornets were satisfied with just a tie, but that was exactly the end result.

After a tie in their first game of the season, the Pioneers move to 0-0-2 on the season. The Red Hornets are now 0-1-1. The Pioneers will play their next game on December 4th against the Central Maine Black Tigers.