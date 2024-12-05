Pioneers Pick up 1st Win of the Season

Thanks to our High School Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the following recap.

On Wednesday, December 4th, the Penobscot Pioneers beat the Central Maine Black Tigers 9-2, at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

The Pioneers had most of the shots in the 1st period, outshooting the Black Tigers 19-7. Almost halfway through the 1st Period, with 7:45 remaining, Izzy Brideau opened the scoring for the Penobscot Pioneers.

Central Maine equalized with 5:31 remaining with a goal from Katie Berard, but the Pioneers answered right back. Cayleigh Coleman scored assisted by the goaltender Abbie Derosier to retake the lead for Penobscot with a power play goal two minutes prior to the intermission.

The Pioneers extended their lead to two goals, within the first minute and a half of the 2nd Period. Ashlynn Dearborn scored 65 seconds into the period assisted by Bella Saucier, and just 22 seconds later Ella Davis scored assisted by Brideau and Dearborn.

Coleman scored her 2nd goal of the game to extend the lead to 5-1. Jordin Williams was credited with the assist 7:17 from the intermission.

Central Maine scored 15 seconds later.. Elliotte Podey scored 15 seconds later to make the score 5-2.

Penobscot extended the lead to 8-2 with a trio of goals in the final 4 minutes of the 2nd period. Davis added 2more goals to complete a hat trick, and Paige Oakes also got on the scoresheet. The Pioneers took a commanding 8-2 lead into the 3rd Period.

Cayleigh Coleman scored her 3rd goal of the game with 3:42 to go in the game assisted by Davis for the only goal of the third period.

The Pioneers picked up their1st win of the season, improving their record to 1-0-2. They will host Brunswick next Wednesday, December 11, at Penobscot Ice Arena with the puck dropping at 6:10 p.m.

Central Maine is now 1-1. They play at Greely on Saturday, December 7th.

