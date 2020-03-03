Playing Cornhole Will Help Support Bangor Project Grad
Graduation season isn't that far away and those behind the effort to provide (and pay for) the Bangor High School Project Graduation have a way for you to play, maybe win some money, and help provide a safe alternative to graduation for the Class of 2020.
Eric Conway joined The Morning Line to discus their upcoming Cornhole Tournament scheduled for Sunday March 22nd.
It's $40 for teams of two, or $20 for single teams. There will be a double elimination tournament, and players can compete in both singles and doubles if they want. And you can use your own bags.
To register email BHSCornholeTourney@GMail.com