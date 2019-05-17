Plourde Finishes 5th In The Nation [SCORES]

Maine golfer Bailey Plourde's bid for a NCAA national championship comes up short. She finishes tied for 5th place among Division III players.

Plourde is a sophomore at Centre College in Kentucky. She is the 2018 Maine Amateur Champ and a three-time high school state champion from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

She began Friday's final round in Houston, Texas one shot back of the leader but struggled with eight bogies and only two birdies for a final round score of 6-over par 78.

For the four-day tournament, Plourde finishes +14 (302).

Cordelia Chan from Williams College (MA) won the title with a score of +8.