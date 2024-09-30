Poll: After one month, are the Patriots the NFL’s worst team?

That season-opening win in Cincinnati feels a whole lot longer than three weeks and one day ago while watching a Patriots team that in just a fortnight, has gone from playing competitive football to looking incapable of winning a game.

I didn't expect yesterday's game to be all that close, knowing what the Patriots were bringing to the table and also knowing the Niners were in need of a "get right" game.

New England has now been outscored 54-16 the last two weeks, and if possible, their play has inspired even less confidence than that combined score line would suggest.

As the line play has worsened, the Pats' already anemic passing attack just can't produce enough to spot the run game any sort of help. Without it, Stevenson, who continues to deal with ball security issues, is left to run straight into traffic at the line of scrimmage, leading to quick drives from New England's offense.

Defensively, the squad doesn't appear to be as buttoned up as it was under the mastery of Bill Belichick. Granted, the last two weeks have been rough. Going against Aaron Rodgers and his encyclopedic knowledge of the game did not prove easy for the Pats trying to get off the field on key third downs in Week 3. Then yesterday was spent trying to deal with simply an embarrassment of riches offensively from the Niners, even in McCaffrey's absence.

As we look around the rest of the NFL after nearly four weeks of the 2024 season, is there a team out there that is currently even more uninspiring than the Pats?