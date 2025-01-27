Poll: Are either Super Bowl fanbases as annoying as Boston fans?

It's a repeat Super Bowl matchup for the second time in three years involving one team looking to win the Lombardi Trophy for a third-straight season. So, apologies if it seems like I'm not overly fired up for this year's edition of the big game. It's because, frankly, I'm not.

I get it, America. Who am I to complain about Chiefs fatigue or any sort of fatigue after being a Patriots fan for the last 20+ years?

Well, that's the point of today's poll, as now we are experiencing the pains the rest of the country felt while watching the Pats make it this far year after year after year after year.

There is no discrediting the Chiefs' success. They're simply undeniable. Speaking of denial, what should be a golden age at the quarterback position with the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert just to name a few, unable to get a shot at the game's biggest stage with Mahomes standing in their path.

Chiefs fans continue to come out of the woodwork with every new trip to the Super Bowl and the court of public opinion on social media has anointed KC as everyone's new favorite team to hate on. That's when you know you're at the top.

On the other side we have a Philly fanbase notorious for being among the most in-your-face fans across sports. But thanks to the dominance of the opponent, the Eagles are the scrapy underdogs most neutrals will likely side with.

Finally, we have to be honest with ourselves...any poll asking about annoying fanbases wouldn't be complete without including the franchise/region Kansas City assumed the mantle from.