Poll: Are the Pats catching Vikings at the right or wrong time?

For about 59 minutes and 44 seconds yesterday, the Patriots and Jets game was excruciatingly painful to watch as neither offense could do much while the punters waged field position war.

Marcus Jones more than made up for the 3-hours worth of bad football with 10 seconds of ecstasy, and as Jones said after the game when asked how he'd enjoy the moment, "it's onto the next week," which for the Pats is just over 72 hours away.

Now certifiably "in the thick of it," the Pats head to Minnesota on Thanksgiving night in 6th place in the AFC postseason standings and just one game out of the division lead in the AFC East.

Their opponent is likely seething after yesterday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys and can't wait to get back on the field. Minnesota tasted defeat for just the second time this season as they were embarrassed on their home field by Jerrah's bunch.

With the quick turnaround, do you think the Pats will benefit from where they're catching the Vikings on the schedule? Or should the fact Minnesota was blown out yesterday make Patriot fans a little leery heading into the game on Turkey Day?