Poll: Are there any signs of Chiefs fatigue out there?

Winning breeds hatred. Just ask Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots. For 20 years, they were the most hated team in the NFL while simultaneously enjoying the greatest dynasty the sport has ever witnessed.

Success seems to have a familiar arc in sports. We root for you on the way up, but then if you overextend your stay at the top, that's when the haters start chirping and try to tear you down.

That has to be right about where we're at with the Kansas City Chiefs, right? At first, they were the refreshing change of pace on the heels of New England's two decade reign. Now, it seems they're simply inevitable.

Winners of three of the last five Super Bowls, Kansas City sits at 8-0 after last night's OT triumph over Tampa Bay. This year's model seems to be to take all the air out of each game and not allow the competition a way into it. Should the opponent put forth a valiant effort, as Baker and the Bucs did last night, well the Chiefs have the closest thing currently out there to a football deity, who can march down the field with ease in any score-and-win situation.

They're in a class of their own. Say what you want about the games always being close, but ultimately no one in the league knows how to win as well as they do. So, what does it matter how close the final score is? They only care about the W, and they're 8-for-8 in securing it so far.

For the other 31 franchises and their fanbases, that can get real old, real quick.