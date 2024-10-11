Poll: Are you a fan of college football?

This year, I've tried to make a concerted effort to watch more college football. It's a sport in the northeast that just doesn't have the same gusto as down south where it's religion.

But the sport, which obviously was doing just fine up until this point and already pretty much the third biggest sports league in the country after the NFL and NBA, saw an even further increase in popularity this summer with the long awaited release of the College Football 25 video game. The first of its kind in over 11 years.

Being of the video game generations, I, along with millions of others, purchased the game at the first opportunity and launched a dynasty with the North Texas Mean Green. I'll admit, for that reason, I've tuned into parts of a few Mean Green games this year, something I otherwise would never think to do.

But I pose this Drive Poll as we approach what could be one of the best Saturdays on the schedule this season. Tomorrow features the Red River Rivalry, as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 18 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl. The day also sees No. 4 Penn State on the road at USC, No. 13 LSU hosting No. 9 Ole Miss, and the gem of them all - No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon.

Does college football make its way into your Saturday routines? Or are you too busy, or maybe just don't even care, to give it the time of day?