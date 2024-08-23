Poll: Are you fired up or apathetic for college football’s return?

Football is back. For real. There are countable games to be had at the collegiate level in less than 24 hours. Hallelujah.

Admittedly, I've never been a huge college football fan. Spending all of my 29 years in the Pine Tree State, the Black Bears are always fun to root for, but at the big boy level there's not really anyone near us.

Yes, B.C. has certainly had their times throughout the years, but the Eagles haven't really been relevant since Matt Ryan walked the grounds of Chestnut Hill.

It's a sport that is religion in the south, but in the northeast barely has a footprint. At the Power-4 level, there are no schools within driving distance. The closest "bigtime program" to us here in central Maine is Penn State, located 666.6 miles from Bangor and a 10hr58min drive to State College, PA, according to Google Maps.

But then College Football 25 came out last month, and ignited a passion within myself and millions of others across the country for the sport.

While I won't necessarily be scheduling my Saturdays this fall around the college football schedule, I am certain I'll be watching more college action now than ever before.

Week 1 kicks off tomorrow at noon with 10. Florida State taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.

Will you be tuning in this weekend? Following your team closely throughout the year?

Or disinterested and ready to get your football fix on Sundays?

Whatever the case, let us know!