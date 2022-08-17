Poll: Are you rooting for Aaron Judge to hit 60+ homers this year?

Through 113 games played, Aaron Judge has 46 home runs this season. That equates to roughly a home run every nine times he comes to the plate and has him on a pace to hit 64 by the end of the regular season, which would break fellow pinstriper Roger Maris' AL record of 61, set in 1961.

I know that for most Red Sox fans, rooting for anything to do with the New York Yankees is sacrilegious. But in no sport is the history richer, and the numbers more holy than baseball. And when it comes to history, I'll always root to witness it.

So yes, over the next six weeks or so I will be eagerly checking box scores to see when No. 47, 48, 49, etc. leave the ballpark for Judge. Plus, it's not like it really has that much influence on the Sox at this point anyways, who despite the Yanks' bad month still trail the bombers by 14 games in the AL East.

I have no problem at this point saying I'll be rooting for Judge to reach 60 by the end of the year. What about you?