Poll: Better shot at making the playoffs – Pats or Raiders?

Two days of joint practices are in the books out in metro Las Vegas. The Raiders took it to the Pats on both sides of the ball Tuesday, but New England responded with a strong practice on Wednesday, which Patriots insider Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston said might have been the offense's best showing of the summer.

Both teams should find themselves in contention for a postseason spot this season, as was the case last year when both the Pats and Raiders finished as Wild Card teams in the AFC.

Vegas made some drastic improvements this off-season, bringing in Davante Adams and Chandler Jones among other moves. The problem for them is that they play in probably the toughest division in football.

As for the Pats? They'll have their work cut out for them in order to capture another Wild Card spot this year in a loaded conference.

Which team has the best shot at finding its way back to the postseason in 2022?