Poll: Checking in on sports betting in Maine one year later

Legalized sports gambling went live in the Pine Tree State just over 365 days ago on November 3 of last year, after the legislation was signed by Gov. Janet Mills in May of 2022.

There is still no in-person sports betting in the state, but for the last 12 months Mainers have been able - should they so choose - to place bets on their favorite players, teams, and sports from the comfort of their home.

Online sports gambling drew $239 million in wagers in the first six months after going live, according to Spectrum News. As of this past summer, the state's gambling control unit said revenues are on track to surpass the unit's estimate of $3.8 million for the first year.

So, with that bit of background information out of the way, what has your involvement been?

Personally, I got into it during last NFL season once it went live, carried the bug a little through the NBA winter and into March Madness, but then the urge quickly faded once the sports calendar quieted down. And once the bonus bucks ran out, well, I'm more of a fan of lighting other people's money on fire than my own.

But for me, it's more about just having some skin in the game and it being an extension of fantasy sports rather than trying to hit it big and get rich, as I'm not sure I've ever laid a wager greater than $5.

What has been your involvement with the industry since it went live just over a year ago?