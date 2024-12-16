Poll: Could Mayo be NFL’s latest coach to get canned in Year 1?

I have spent all NFL season adamant that regardless of how the product looks on the field, Jerod Mayo will be back for a second season as head coach of the New England Patriots.

That was until yesterday, when I saw Jonathan Kraft talking with daddy and very clearly voicing his frustration with said product.

It doesn't take an expert lip reader to pick up on the elder Kraft saying, "it's the offensive play calling" to which the younger replies, "the play calling is terrible," while also appearing to jot down some notes on what he's witnessing.

I've long maintained the Krafts, specifically Robert, would not make a coaching move after the season because it would be admitting he made the wrong decision in the first place. But the situation is only getting worse, with Mayo continuing to insert foot in mouth while outwardly appearing to have little control of the situation.

Each of the last three NFL seasons have seen a head coach fired in-season during his first year on the job.

In 2021, Urban Meyer was canned 13 games into his tenure as Jaguars' head coach with the team uncompetitive on the field and Meyer accused, and also filmed in the act, of questionable behavior off the field at numerous points before being relieved of his duties.

The following year, Nathaniel Hackett lasted just 15 games in Denver before he was run out of town for failing to get the team's offense off the ground. Final mark, 4-11.

Then last season, Frank Reich was fired 11 games into a 5-year contract by impatient Panthers' owner David Tepper.

Today, the Patriots canceled their team meeting as well as player media availability for this afternoon. Taking cues from the team's beat writers, no one is expecting a press release stating that Mayo has been dismissed to come out later this afternoon, but it does feel like a serious sit down kind of day between ownership and the head coach, with the Krafts searching for answers on all that has gone wrong.

Is Mayo talking his way into being the fourth name in as many years on this unfortunate list?