For the second time in as many seasons, the New England Patriots won just four of 17 games, and for the second time in as many off-seasons the organization is in search of a new head coach.

Rookie head coach Jerod Mayo was relieved of his duties by team owner Robert Kraft following New England's 23-17 triumph over the Buffalo Bills yesterday. It's was the team's first win in almost two months and one that directly cost them the opportunity to pick first overall in April's NFL Draft.

Speaking at a press conference today, Kraft said he had been going back and forth over the last month and ultimately it was the team's regression over the course of the year which prompted the move.

While disorganization within the organization certainly lit the fuse, former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel's increasing presence may have played a role in the expedited timeline.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, the CBS sideline reporter for yesterday's Patriots-Bills game, "Was told that Mike Vrabel's dalliance with the Jets was to put pressure on the Patriots to make a move."

Regardless of what the next move is or where this search leads, Kraft is kickstarting the process in the hopes that 2025 won't look like the last two years. "I don't want to go through this next year and we've got to do what we can do to fix it."