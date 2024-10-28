Poll: Do Pats fans want random W’s or a high draft pick?

We're less than halfway through the NFL regular season in 2024 and the New York Jets' season is already imploding. You can thank the New England Patriots for that following yesterday's surprising result which featured an improbable game-winning drive from Jacoby Brissett.

There's no need to dive too much into yesterday's game or the current state of the team. Both of those are well known facts at this point. Rather, let's talk about the rest of this season for a second.

With nine games remaining, we know the Pats aren't going on a run any time soon and will likely lose something along the line of 67% or more of those remaining games. But there are still winnable games on the schedule and you have to look no further than this weekend's matchup at 1-win Tennessee.

Of course, when a team begins the season 1-6 and then starts picking up a random win here or there, there's always a portion of the fanbase that views the result negatively, as it negatively impacts that team's positioning atop the draft board.

That was the case for New England yesterday, who dipped from No. 1 to No. 3 (now behind CAR and TEN) in he way-too-early look at next April's big board.

So for those who are encouraging Patriot losses weekly to improve the draft pick, I'm here to tell you that's a bogus argument for this year's team.

It made perfect sense last year, when the Pats were in need of a franchise QB at the top of the board. While he got his bell rung yesterday, they've checked that box. Now it's about finding Drake Maye protection or help, both things which can freely be found anywhere inside the top 10 - and make no mistake, the Pats will be one of the bottom 10 teams when all is said and done this season.

Yes, the higher the pick the more trade demand it will garner, which would certainly be useful to a team in the Patriots' position. But it's not like they have to try to lose games, the losses will come. So stop worrying about next April and enjoy a few hours of excitement when the team decides to present it to you.

That's my two cents, anyways. What about you?