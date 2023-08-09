Poll: Do the Patriots have one of the NFL’s top D’s in 2023?

The New England Patriots open the preseason tomorrow night vs. the Houston Texans on our sister station, I-95.7. The No. 2 overall pick from this past April's NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, will get the start at QB for the Texans and should have his work cut out for him during his first taste of pro ball against the Patriots defense, which projects as one of the top units in the game.

There have been many questions during the first two weeks of Patriots training camp, but very few of them have anything to do with the defensive side of the ball.

Christian Barmore, Devon Godchaux and Deatrich Wise Jr. anchor the D-Line while Lawrence Guy and 2nd Rd. draft selection Keion White provide top-notch depth.

The linebacking corps is held down by Ju'Whaun Bentley in the middle, while Matthew Judon supplies the pressure off the edge and 3rd Rd. pick Marte Mapu has been flashing as a defensive ace thus far in camp for Bill Belichick.

The secondary, even with the uncertainty of Jack Jones' availability, is still one of the strongest groups on the entire roster. With the team's top overall pick in Christian Gonzalez appearing ready to lockdown one side of the field, while Jonathan Jones handles the slot and Kyle Duggar, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Jalen Mills roam the middle of the field.

For as many reasons as we have to question the team's offense, there are just as many reasons to feel good about the D, which ranked 8th-best in yards allowed a season ago and forced 30 turnovers - tied for the second-highest mark in the NFL in 2022.

How good do you think Belichick's D will be in 2023?