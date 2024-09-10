Poll: Do you agree with Cora that Sox are ‘still right there’?

This Red Sox team is starting to act a bit like Michael Myers. You think they're dead, you think you're rid of them, but they just keep creeping back into the picture.

An offensive explosion last night at Fenway led Boston to a series opening win over the Orioles while a loss by the Twins also brought the Sox back to within three games of Minnesota in the Wild Card standings.

Remember, the Twins come to town for three games next weekend.

But it's not just Minnesota who Boston is battling, as they currently have the same record as Detroit and Seattle. Boston won the season series vs. the Mariners and therefore own the tiebreaker on that front, but the Tigers took the season series vs. the Sox, so they would make it in before Boston with the same record.

As of today, the Twins are 76-68. If they go .500 the rest of the way, that gets them to 85 wins. However, the Twins are just 6-15 in their last 21 games.

The Tigers, next in line to keep Boston out, get six more games vs. Colorado and the White Sox, who are a combined 87-202.

There are no free wins to be found on Boston's schedule the rest of the way. For them to reach 85 wins, they would have to go 12-6 down the stretch.

So, when Alex Cora says "we're right there, still right there." Do you agree?