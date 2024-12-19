Poll: Does the NBA have a product problem?

For a league that continues to expand its popularity both domestically and globally year over year, the National Basketball Association is dealing with a decline in ratings here in the U.S.

Earlier this week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver admitted that ratings are down this year but said that fan interest is anything but lacking. It's not an ideal time for ratings to be down, with the league having just signed an 11-year, $76 billion rights deal.

It's been reported that league ratings are down as much as 28% this year, with a whole host of reasons why that may be, including a lack of physicality and defense, and the reliance on the 3-point shot.

Perimeter shooting has gone through the roof this season. The Celtics far and away lead the league with over 51 3-point attempts per game, with the C's making 19 on average. Four other teams - Chicago, Charlotte, Golden State, and Minnesota - all average at least 40 3-point attempts per contest, while another six squads average between 39.0 and 39.9 attempts a night.

It's led Silver to saying that the league is examining the reasons behind the increase, and if they're possibly playing a role in hurting the game's overall product.

"Whether there's some tweaks we should make, and my sense is I do think we should take seriously this notion of more diversity in offense. I watch as many games as all of you do, and to the extent that it's not so much a 3-point issue, but that some of the audience, some of the offenses start to look sort of cookie cutter and teams are copying each other. I think that's something we should pay attention to," said the commissioner.