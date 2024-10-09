Poll: Expectations for Pats O with Maye now running the show

Mayday, mayday, mayday, the time has come in Foxborough!

After months of talk about "the plan" it took all of five weeks for the New England Patriots to see enough from their putrid offense and turn it over to the kid. Plans be damned!

You will hear from the team, the coaches, and even some reporters, that this was the plan all along.

Doug Kyed (Boston Herald): "The change at QB from Jacoby Brissett to Drake Maye is not a knee-jerk reaction to the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins, per a source. This has been in the works."

Albert Breer (MMQB): "The reality of the Drake Maye situation: He became the team's best option at QB. Momentum's been pushing in this direction for a few weeks. His footwork and knowledge of defenses has grown consistently. His work vs. the blitz has jumped recently. This didn't happen overnight."

Okay, sure. But if "this has been in the works" and it "didn't happen overnight," then why not make the move oh, I don't know, like three days earlier? When the Patriots had an equally bad and offensively inept team in the Miami Dolphins in town. That certainly would have provided a soft landing for Maye to make his first NFL start.

Instead, the Pats are rolling him out against a Texans' D that is generating a league-best pressure rate of 42%, and doing so behind an offensive line that is allowing the highest pressure rate in the NFL at 48.3%.

Maye might have even slipped up when speaking to the media today, highlighting the frustration in the Patriots locker room when asked about Brissett. "He did all he could, he battled his butt off, he's a great leader...but I think the biggest thing is, you know, it's a winning league. You're sitting here at 1-4, and I think guys around here wanna win."

The change was made because it was undeniable to the team that Maye is the better option at QB at this point. While it may not be "knee-jerk" in reaction to the Miami loss, had Ja'Lynn Polk been ruled in the back of the endzone and the Pats defeated the Dolphins and were sitting here today at 2-3, Maye isn't the QB this Sunday.

But as the losses pile up and frustration in the locker room mounts, this was the easy change to make to placate the players, fans and media alike.

With Maye now installed as QB1, do you expect an improvement on offense for the Pats?