Poll – Favorite New England broadcaster or duo of 21st century

Joe Castiglione made the announcement Sunday in the Bronx that he's calling it a career in the Red Sox radio booth after 42 years and over 6500 games.

That one stings.

And frankly, it's been a lot of stings for us New England sports fans in recent years, with legends leaving their respective posts after years and decades of serving as the voices of our favorite teams.

At the beginning of the summer, Boston fans said goodbye to Mike Gorman after 43 seasons on the mic calling Celtics basketball, as well as Jack Edwards, who called it a career after 19 years in the NESN booth calling Bruins games.

It was just a couple seasons ago when Dennis Eckersley stepped away from his NESN duties to transition into full-time Grandad mode, while the last five years have also seen the passings of Jerry Remy and Tommy Heinsohn, two beloved diehard hometown color guys.

The old guard has almost entirely changed out. The voices I grew up with and so many of you welcomed into your lives on a nightly and weekly basis, the voices who described the greatest golden age a sports town has ever experienced, are now memories like those teams they called.

Call me sentimental, but a poll like this just doesn't seem right limiting to one option, so I've left it open. Pick out as many favorites as you had and show them some love as we remember and celebrate the voices behind our favorite teams.