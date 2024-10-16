Poll: Forecasting AFC East – Would you rather be MIA, NE or NYJ?

The AFC East division has turned into a bit of a mess through six weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Buffalo sits atop it with a record of 4-2. Despite a 2-game skid after three-straight wins to begin the year, the Bills certainly look to be the class of the division once again. With Josh Allen continuing to grow as a QB year after year and now playing turnover free football, the Bills should be set not just this year as they chase down a 5th-straight division title, but for many years to come.

The other three teams, well, their futures are not as certain.

The Jets are in full panic mode as they slowly realize that maybe Aaron Rodgers isn't the solution to decades worth of mismanagement. From firing a coach one week to bringing in a disgruntled WR the next, all to appease the 40-year-old in the middle of it, the Jets continue digging themselves into a deeper financial hole in an attempt to salvage the Rodgers experiment.

Who has any idea what the future holds for Miami, since there's not a person, Tua included, that can feel overly comfortable about his football future. Mike McDaniel says the QB will continue playing this season, though even if he returns it's very much a week-to-week proposition until proven otherwise.

Then there's the Patriots. The least talented of the bunch and with the most work to do, hoping that they have at least the first piece with Drake Maye now leading the charge.

Take a 30,000-foot view and pick which of the three teams will be best positioned for success two years from now.