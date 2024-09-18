Poll: Have Patriots or Jets impressed more through 2 weeks?

Week three commences tomorrow night with a matchup of a pair of 1-1 teams out of the AFC East.

After more than a year of buildup and hype, the Patriots will finally face Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform. In his first two real games as a Jet, Rodgers has taken a thumping in his native Bay Area - a game which was not as close as the 32-19 final score indicated - then last Sunday led the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets, to a 24-17 road win at Tennessee.

So not only is this the first time the Pats will face Rodgers as a Jet, it's also effectively the 40-year-old QB's home debut at the Meadowlands, after last season's ended abruptly after four plays and a torn Achilles.

We know the story on the Patriots' side. A week one win in the jungle that few saw coming, followed by an OT loss in Sunday's Foxborough opener to Seattle.

Heading into tomorrow night's game, it shouldn't seem like a coinflip. The Jets are favored by 6.5 points and were favored to win the division entering the year while the Pats were projected for the fewest wins league-wide.

New York has the best collection of talent in the East, though it's anything but clicking yet. While I imagine those in New York's locker room are looking at tomorrow night as a chance to get rolling (with what shapes up as an easy 4-week schedule in front of the Jets), but through the first two weeks can you really say they have performed any better than New England has in their first two?