Poll: Have Super Bowl commercials lost their luster?

As we make our way toward Super Bowl LIX this Sunday in New Orleans, I have begun noticing, quite often in fact, something we used to not see until the day of the game: the actual Super Bowl commercials.

Now, all you have to do is scroll through a social media feed or do a quick Google search and there's no need to wait for Sunday, when companies spent millions of dollars to have the ads aired. Instead, many of them are readily available now, still days before the big game.

It may seem like an odd thing to take issue with, but let's be honest, the commercials are part of what makes the Super Bowl the biggest sporting spectacle this country puts on. It provides something for the non-football fans at the parties and gatherings to watch and critique, and some levity away from what can be heart-palpitating action for those with skin in the game.

But this is what I'm talking about - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/early-super-bowl-commercials-2025/

Follow that link and you'll be able to see a dozen of this year's ads featuring some of the biggest names and stars in pop culture. Forbes has the list available for all 50 brands that will feature in the LIX commercial lineup.

Now, let's talk about the actual content. The Budweiser Clydesdales will also be a classic and hit the mark every year. But beyond those big horses there have not been too many commercials to stand out in recent memory.

While the money involved continues soaring to astronomical prices, it feels like production quality has gone the other way.