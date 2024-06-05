Poll: How many All-Stars do the Red Sox have this year?

Preliminary voting for the MLB All-Star Game begins today at noon. You can vote to send your favorite players to the Mid-Summer Classic using this link.

So, how many All-Stars do the Red Sox have? After last night's loss to the Braves, the Sox are now 30-31 this year and more importantly 5-17 against teams more than five games over .500. They're a rather forgettable club meaning they'll likely get one representative - because they have to.

If that's the case, the obvious answer is Tanner Houck. The guy has been lights out through his first dozen starts of the year, turning in 10 quality starts and posting a miniscule 1.85 ERA, good for third-best in MLB. Houck has been so good to this point, registering as one of the early season Cy Young candidates, that frankly I think he can survive a couple rocky outings and still make it to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX (site of this year's ASG), as long as that ERA stays sub-3.00.

But let's say the Sox get hot for a couple weeks. I wouldn't bet on it with the upcoming schedule following this weekend's trip to the Triple-A White Sox, but let's just pretend it happens and the added success then opens another spot on the roster for a Boston player.

Who would be the next most deserving All-Star through 61 games after Houck? Durran at times has looked like one, racking up 28 extra base hits, including an MLB-leading eight triples, but he hit just .236 in May and his current slash line of .258/3/24 doesn't scream All-Star.

Devers has a rather underwhelming .282/11/29 in 50 games and remember those numbers are being buoyed by his 6-game homer streak last month.

The guy not to sleep on could be Connor Wong, who may have a solid shot at sliding onto the squad as the AL's third catcher if he keeps up his current pace. Wong's .322 batting average would be tops among all big league catchers but the issue is his 152 at bats are not enough to qualify for league leaders.

Salvador Perez (.315/10/41) and Adley Rustchman (.305/10/40) have the top two spots on lock, but after that Wong is far and away the best hitting catcher in the league.

Now that you've read my ramblings, who would you send to the 94th MLB All-Star Game this July? (Vote for as many as you like)