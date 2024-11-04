Poll: How many Mainers are jumping on the Duke bandwagon?

The highly anticipated collegiate debut for Cooper Flagg takes place tonight vs. the University of Maine Black Bears, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the tip to follow at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket - the flagship station for UMaine sports.

Flagg and the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils roll into the 2024-25 college basketball season with some of the highest expectations in the country to go with one of the nation's most talented squads on paper.

Led by Flagg, one of six preseason AP All-Americans, Duke's freshman class is considered historic this year and features 7'2" Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Kon Kneuppel, Patrick Ngongba II, and Darren Harris as additional 5-star recruits alongside the Pine Tree State product.

They'll begin the season against a Maine squad that has shown positive improvement in each of the first two years under Chris Markwood, with the Black Bears picked to finish fourth in this year's America East preseason coaches poll.

It goes without saying that much of Maine will be following Cooper's freshman season closely, but how many out there plan on jumping on the Duke bandwagon with Flagg?

As someone with a die-hard college basketball allegiance (weirdly enough to Wichita State), I for one will not be claiming Duke as my own this year. Though I still plan on catching as much Blue Devil action as possible and hope Cooper dominates on his way to being the No. 1 pick in next summer's draft.