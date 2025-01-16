Poll: If your team is in the big game, where are you watching it?

The Drive celebrated its 10-year anniversary during yesterday's show from Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor.

Our poll question was asking which of the New England championship winning teams was your favorite from the 10 years we've been talking about 'em.

55% picked the 2016 Patriots - the 28-3 team - as their favorites, with with the 2014 Pats (Malcolm Butler) coming in 2nd place.

But it got me thinking as we discussed each of the five championship campaigns of the last 10 years. For each of them I was planted on my couch, watching the biggest games and moments by myself. And you know something? I wouldn't have it any other way.

That's because I'm not a sports fan, I'm a fanatic. My mood can be altered by the action on the field, diamond, court, or ice. I'm invested in every second of the game and it's what I'm there for. Not human interaction, not atmosphere, rather the action inside the magic moving picture box.

I do not for the life of me understand people that want to watch their team's biggest games in a crowded public setting. To me, if you're a pleasant person to be around while watching your team - whether winning or losing - you're not as emotionally invested as you should be.

When it comes to watching my favorite teams, I'm a grumpy little troll for length of the contest. Winning brings relief, not euphoria. Should they lose? Masses of humanity are the last thing I want to be near in that moment.

But that's just my two cents. What are your thoughts on the matter?