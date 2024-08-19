Poll: Is Drake Maye blowing up the Patriots’ plan?

The winds have have changed down in Foxborough in regard to the New England Patriots' plan at the quarterback position.

When camp opened back on July 23, Jerod Mayo said, "I don't think there's any doubt - Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time."

Now, following a shaky performance by Brissett in last Thursday's preseason loss to Philadelphia coupled with the continued improvement of Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, at the position, Mayo had this today say this morning while making his weekly radio appearance on WEEI, "We don't have a tarting QB right now. When it's time we'll announce that. [Drake Maye] could absolutely be QB1, so could Jacoby."

It would seem the competition is on in Patriots camp.

After playing just six snaps in his preseason debut, Maye took over the offense last week after a hideous interception thrown by Brissett in the end zone, on a play in which he had open receivers to hit.

Maye appeared poised running the offense, getting the unit into and out of looks while making checks at the line on most plays. The young QB also showed off his athleticism, scooting out of the pocket for a short TD scamper, the only of the night for New England.

It's just a few series in a preseason game, but if the trend continues and Maye keeps pushing Brissett for the job over these final two weeks before the season begins, should the Pats nuke their prior plans of allowing Maye time to learn from the sidelines and start him from Day 1?