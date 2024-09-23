Poll: Is early season NFL actually a bad product?

Do not get fooled by the title. I am an absolute NFL junkie and there is not a thing I can do about it. You will find me in front of the TV watching games on Thursday nights, or at 9am on Sunday mornings when teams are playing in London, as hits the schedule in Week 4. Heck, the league could put games at 10:30pm on Tuesday nights and guess who would be watching? This guy.

This is not some article complaining about the early season on-field product being ruined by shortened training camps and other safety measures, which in recent seasons often has the month of September looking like an extension of the preseason for many teams around the league.

But just because I'm not complaining about it, again, due to my aforementioned football addiction which will leave me watching the sport in any state, doesn't mean I'm also blinded from the fact that, yeah, most of the games through three weeks have not been the best TV product in the world.

It's a lot of sloppy play, penalties, injuries and other various speedbumps as we work our way into the beast that is the NFL regular season. It leads to weird and whacky scores, maddening fantasy and wagering results that don't add up, and the thing the NFL covets the most - parity.

As we've seen in recent years, things will begin to calm down the further into the season we advance. But for now, the game can be a little rough around the edges.