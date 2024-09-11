Poll: Is it time to worry about Sway with B’s camp 1-week away?

The Boston Bruins open their 2024-25 training camp one week from today at the Warrior Ice Arena, and whether the team's prize goalie will be out their on the ice remains a question.

By our count, it is day 122 since Jeremy Swayman first became eligible to sign a contract extension, yet the guy who was the most important piece of business for the organization entering the summer, remains the only piece of unfinished business for the Bruins.

All along, no one around the situation has seemed concerned. We heard from Cam Neely last month basically talking about the situation as though it was an afterthought, saying a deal would get done soon.

Well, we're still here.

We've heard from Swayman, who has made no secret of his displeasure with what the Bruins put him through last summer, now talking about how he's educated himself on the business side of the game and fully understands his position, as well as how he can't back down for the sake of future goalies in similar situations.

It's a stalemate that everyone has been saying will get done, but here we are, one week from opening camp and still without a deal.

How are you feeling with this still being an issue as we draw closer to the start of the new season?