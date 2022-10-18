Poll: Is it title or bust for the Celtics in 2022-23?

The Boston Celtics tip off the new season tonight on the Garden parquet at 7:30pm and you can hear the action live on 92.9 FM The Ticket, with Celtics pregame beginning at 7pm.

I'm sure the Celtics are as happy as anyone to get the regular season started after the way the offseason ended/preseason began. About one month into the NBA offseason, the C's were sitting pretty. They had just gone to Game 6 of the Finals and then added key depth pieces, the one thing they were missing last year, with the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Then in short order, Gallinari tore his ACL, Rob Williams' knee decided not to cooperate (meaning he may be out until 2023) and of course, the big one, the Ime Udoka scandal.

Now, heading into the year under the guidance of Joe Mazzulla and with maybe just a few more questions than fans expected to have at this stage, are you still setting your sights high for the C's?