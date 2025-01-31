Poll: Is Kansas City on verge of becoming NFL’s greatest dynasty?

With so much of the talk lately about Chiefs fatigue, it's probably time we show them a modicum of respect.

After all, they're the first team with a legitimate shot to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Of the eight back-to-back champs throughout league history, none of them made it close to the Big Game in that following season, proving KC is already in uncharted territory.

If Kansas City goes out one week from Sunday and accomplishes the feat, it would be their fourth Super Bowl triumph in the last six seasons. That's only happened one other time in league history, when the Steel Curtain of the 1970s claimed Lombardi Trophies in '75, '76, '79, and '80.

Of course, the gold standard for dominance is the New England Patriots, who reigned over the league for two decades, but did so with a 10-year Super Bowl dry spell in the middle.

New England's first dynasty included three Super Bowl titles in four seasons, plus additional AFC Championship Game appearances in 2006, '07, as well as a fourth SB appearance in '07. The Patriots second dynasty featured 8-straight appearances in the AFC title game from 2011-2018, which remains an NFL record, one more than KC's current run of 7-straight, to go with three-straight Super Bowl trips 2016-18, four appearances total and three more rings.

While another KC title would put them beyond the individual accomplishments of either Patriot run or any other six-year stretch recorded in league history, there's still a ways to go to chase down the entirety of what Brady, Belichick & Co. achieved.