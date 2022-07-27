Poll: Is Mac Jones Ready To Put Patriots On His Shoulders?

It's opening day of New England Patriots training camp down in Foxborough and oh what a sweet sight it is.

No matter where your NFL allegiances may be tied to, football is right around the corner and that's a beautiful thing. Especially considering it appears the Red Sox are not equipped to keep our attention until the fall.

So much of the talk surrounding the Patriots this offseason has been focused on the progression of Mac Jones. Just yesterday, Bill said the second year QB has made "tremendous strides" and "dramatic improvements" since his rookie season.

When you examine this team's roster, it's not unfair to say that in 2022, the Patriots will go as far as Mac can lead them. So what do you expect his ceiling to be in year two?