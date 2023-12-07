Poll: Is Pats-Steelers TNF worth Amazon Prime subscription price?

As if watching the New England Patriots this year wasn't punishment enough, if you want to see the Pats take on the Steelers tonight in the Steel City, it's going to cost ya.

As you well know, Thursday Night Football has been on Amazon Prime since the beginning of last season, meaning that if you don't have a Prime subscription, the game hangs out behind a paywall with a price of $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Of course, if you have yet to make an account and are simply looking for a way to watch tonight's contest, you can always sign up for the free trial, and then cancel before you're hit with the first monthly installment. Though, if you're like me, chances are you'd sign up for said free trial, forget you have done so after the game, then get hit with the $15 charge at the start of the next billing cycle.

So is tonight's game worth the risk of spending money on? I mean, after all it's two of the grossest offenses you'll see, squaring off on a Thursday night, which usually makes for some pretty bad football anyway.

The over/under for tonight's game is set at 30.5 points, the lowest over/under the NFL has seen in 15 years, and even that seems like a bit of a mountain to climb for these teams.

On Monday, we asked how many points you expect to be scored in tonight's game. 47% said 17-23 points, 40% said 10-16 points and 13% said 24-30 points. Aka, 100% of voters took the under.

So will you be laying down some cash to watch tonight's game, or is it not worth it for a 2-10 football team?