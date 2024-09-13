Poll: Is the AFC East once again Buffalo’s to lose?

We spent all off-season hearing about how the Buffalo Bills window was closing, that Josh Allen lost his weapons, and that the team that has won the division every year since Tom Brady left town was ready to tumble from their perch.

Of course, it was another spring and summer filled with endless Jets hype, the team expected to take over the East and the AFC for that matter on their rightful march to the Super Bowl. So, it only makes sense that as of today, the Jets are the only team in the division with no wins and Buffalo is off to a 2-0 start.

The Miami Dolphins' hopes in that department took a hit last night as Tua suffered a third concussion and appears set for another lengthy absence.

And the Patriots, well, I think a lot of people still feel their Week 1 win in Cincinnati may be the high point of this season for a while.

The Jets have the best collection of talent in the division and a schedule which should see them as favorites in each of their next four games. That being said, they are the Jets, and the Jets can Jet it up whenever given the opportunity.

Buffalo's schedule? Not as easy. The Bills face Jacksonville at home next week, before three straight weeks on the road at Baltimore, Houston, and the Jets. That's before having to go on another run in the middle of the season that features Indianapolis, Kansas City, San Francisco, the Rams and Detroit in successive weeks.

But, Buffalo still has the best player in the division and the last four division crowns to their credit. Will the Bills make it a 5th-straight AFC East title this season?