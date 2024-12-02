Poll: Jerod Mayo’s job is reportedly safe. Should it be?

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Jerod Mayo's job as head coach of the New England Patriots is safe, with the first year coach on "really solid ground."

That being despite the fact his team just suffered its 5th-consecutive loss, another one filled with more self-inflicted errors and questionable coaching calls.

The safety of Mayo's job is not even a real topic of discussion to me, seeing as Robert Kraft made this choice five years ago during a shared trip to Israel, then hired Mayo without an external search. Firing the coach after one year would do nothing but reflect negatively on Kraft, and bad press is not something the elderly owner is seeking.

So, Mayo's job is safe. But whether it should be safe, that's a different matter entirely.

Week after week, the former All-Pro linebacker looks lost on the sideline, then sounds as much when talking through all that goes wrong for his team over the course of 60 minutes on Sundays. Much of which is directed at the players, which you'll do well to remember, there's nothing he can do for them once they cross the white lines...

In-game mismanagement, indecision, and the continued total lack of discipline from the team all directly reflect on the head coach, and this is a Patriots team drastically failing in those three areas.

While in no way do I expect to see the organization move on from Mayo this off-season, let's pretend for a second the option could be on the table. Doing so would mean a third head coach/staff in three years, and we saw what that did for the last young QB in Foxborough.

The Pats are circling the drain of dysfunction which makes the importance of every decision that much greater. After watching how the first 13 games have unfolded prior to this week's bye week, if it were up to you, what path would you take beyond this year?