Poll: NFL 2022 Predictions – AFC & NFC East

We've been building to this point for three weeks. Our final two divisions to project before the 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and we've saved the best (or at least partly) for last.

Here's how the polls have predicted the NFL to take shape so far...

AFC West - (T) 1. Kansas City (30.5%), (T) 1. L.A. Chargers (30.5%), 3. Las Vegas (25%), 4. Denver (14%).

AFC South - 1. Indianapolis (56%), 2. Tennessee (37%), 3. Jacksonville (7%), 4. Houston (0%).

AFC North - 1. Cincinnati (40%), 2. Baltimore (36%), 3. Pittsburgh (20%), 4. Cleveland (4%).

NFC West - 1. L.A. Rams (61%), 2. San Francisco (29%), 3. Seattle (7%), 4. Arizona (3%).

NFC South - 1. Tampa Bay (70%), 2. New Orleans (20%), 3. Carolina (7%), 4. Atlanta (3%).

NFC North - 1. Green Bay (57%), 2. Minnesota (38%), (T) 3. Chicago (2.5%), (T) 3. Detroit (2.5%).

With that in mind, it's time to predict the East. Where will the Pats finish in their division? That's for you to decide...