Poll: Red Sox 2023 Predictions, Part III – The Record

We've spent the days this week leading up to tomorrow's Opening Day by projecting the 2023 season for the Boston Red Sox using the Drive Poll.

On Monday, we got the hitter's forecast, which returned the following results...

- 55.9% believe Rafael Devers will lead the team in AVG, HR and RBI.

- 57.9% think Masataka Yoshida will be the team's 2nd-best hitter after Devers.

- 61.3% see Triston Casas hitting at least 20 home runs this season.

- 58.1% said Yoshida will drive in north of 81 RBI this year.

Yesterday, we turned the focus to pitching...

- 53.9% think Chris Sale will lead the club in wins.

- 60% think Sale will pitch at least 150 innings and strike out at least 200 batters.

- 33% identified Chris Martin as the team's most reliable bullpen arm.

- 40% said Garrett Whitlock will have the best season of the three starters opening the season on the IL (Whitlock, Brayan Bello and James Paxton).

Now, it's time to talk about the only numbers that matter - wins and losses. DraftKings put the Sox win total at 78.5. Do you expect them to hit the over? If so, can they contend for a playoff spot?