Poll: Rodgers is coming to the East; where does it leave Pats?

The N.Y. Jets and Green Bay Packers finally swung a trade yesterday to bring 4-time league MVP QB Aaron Rodgers to The Big Apple.

The teams swapped first rounders this year, with Green Bay moving up to 13th overall and the Jets moving back to 15th overall, while the Pack also got the 42nd overall pick in this year's draft, a 6th round pick and a conditional '24 2nd round pick that becomes a first rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps next season for the Jets.

New York also receives a 5th round pick (No. 170) in this year's draft as part of the deal.

After months of waiting, the stage is now set for what should be the NFL's toughest and most competitive division in the 2023 season.

Pats fans haven't had to worry about the Jets in a while, as New England has won 14-straight meetings with their division rivals. But don't forget either that N.Y. was 7-4 through 11 games last season, before losing their last six games to miss the playoffs, almost entirely due to poor QB play down the stretch.

Above the Pats in the division, Buffalo is still the class, though the prevailing thought is the Bills may be a tad closer to the field this year than the last two. Meanwhile, Miami was a playoff team a season ago, but as long as Tua is the QB, the question of his health will be in play.

Once the dust settles, which team do you think is left at the bottom of the AFC East?