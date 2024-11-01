Poll: Should rough start to season cost Montgomery his job?

The world of sports is a fickle industry. In his first two years on the job, Jim Montgomery won 68.3% of his games with the Bruins and earned points in over 80% of the games he'd managed for the club. Yet, 11 games into this new year, Montgomery is sitting on the hottest seat in town.

Last week something smelled like it was burning. Then by the start of this week there were signs of smoke. Then Rich Keefe on WEEI radio on Wednesday said Montgomery was officially on the hot seat. Fire spotted. Now, after last night's 8-2 loss at Carolina which featured Montgomery's new-look line combos (leading to more issues), the coach may be sitting on top of a bonfire.

It seems destined to be how this story ends, with the former-Black Bear entering the season as a lame duck coach. It's a spot he wound up in thanks to the Bruins blowing a 3-1 series lead two years ago after being the greatest regular season team in hockey history, then following it up with another near 1st round collapse last year.

Had Boston choked away the series vs. Toronto rather than winning Game 7, I don't think Monty would have made it back this year.

It seems Cam Neely and Don Sweeney have once again positioned themselves in such a way to be free from any sort of accountability while being on the hunt for it below them.

Since you can't fire the roster, should the slow start continue, Montgomery will be the one to pay for it. Does Montgomery deserve to be the guy in the crosshairs for Boston's sluggish start to the 2024-25 season?