Poll: Should the NFL feature a ‘breakfast game’ each week?

The Patriots are on their way across the pond for their Week 7 date vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in week two of their London stay.

Pats-Jags is the third-straight game from the British capital as the NFL continues to expand it's international series each year.

What it means for us all back stateside is that when the NFL crosses the Atlantic, either for England or Germany, we get treated to breakfast ball. There's nothing quite like sleeping in a bit on a Sunday morning, turning on the tube while still laying in bed, and getting right into the day's slate of action with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff.

Now, I also know everyone is not like me, who would take football Monday through Sunday, 365 days a year. But being the football junkie I am, I've grown to really like these early morning starts. If nothing else, it provides good background programming while making breakfast and gearing up for the full plate at 1 p.m.

There is a rumor out there currently that suggests once the league eventually moves to an 18-game regular season schedule, rather than their longstanding dream of relocating a team to London, the league would simply send one game over there per week to establish a regular foothold in the European market.

Should that come to fruition, you know the league will have at least one fan in me. What about you?