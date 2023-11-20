Poll: Super Bowl rematch…and preview(?)…tonight on MNF

It has all the makings to be the biggest game of the 2023 NFL regular season. A Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium under the bright lights of Monday night.

Or, as the game has become known, the Kelce Bowl 2.0. Your personal feelings on the brothers Kelce aside, tonight should be a treat for football fans. That was certainly the case the last time the two sides met nine months ago in the Super Bowl, with KC prevailing 38-35 as Patrick Mahomes picked up his 2nd career ring.

Tonight, the teams enter with a combined 15-3 record. Philly owns the best record in football and a Chiefs win tonight would allow KC a stake at the claim that no one has a better record in the league.

The AFC has run through Kansas City ever since Mahomes became the team's QB. They've made five consecutive appearances in the title game, hosting each contest. They've entered that Patriot-like stratosphere, where each season we in the media spend 17-18 weeks trying to come up with reasons as to why they've taken a step backwards, and it won't be the case again this year. Then, every January, it's Mahomes, Kelce, Reid and KC getting the last laugh.

Philadelphia meanwhile is 22-2 in Jalen Hurts regular season starts since the beginning of the '22 season. They don't seem to care how they do it, as long as each week's effort ends with a W in the left column.

With over 60% of the regular season in the rearview mirror, no teams have made an emphatic case for you to believe as to why they'll surmount either the Chiefs or Eagles when all is said and done this year.

So, is the Super Bowl LVIII champion playing tonight at Arrowhead?