Poll: The playoffs are here…who ya got winning it all?

With 18 weeks of regular season football in the books, Super Wild Card Weekend is in store with a pair of games Saturday, a triple-header on Sunday, and a Monday Night capper.

The bracket looks like this...

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs get the bye as the top seed. Elsewhere: 2. Buffalo hosts 7. Denver, 3. Baltimore takes on AFC North archrival 6. Pittsburgh, and 4. Houston hosts the L.A. Chargers, the conference's top wild card team.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions get some much needed rest this week while 2. Philadelphia battles with 7. Green Bay, 3. Tampa Bay hosts 6. Washington in a Week 1 rematch, and the L.A. Rams welcome 14-3 Minnesota to La La Land.

Here's how Las Vegas sees the tournament playing out. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Detroit Lions (+280) are the overall betting favorite, followed by Kansas City (+350), Baltimore (+600), Buffalo (+650), and Philadelphia (+700).

The action begins with the HOU-LAC game Saturday afternoon, followed by the AFC North showdown in the night game, and The Ticket is your home for Sunday's action as we'll feature all three games from the day's triple-header. Broncos @ Bills at 1, Packers @ Eagles at 4:30, and Commanders @ Buccaneers at 8:15pm.

Before the games begin, let us know who you think will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on February 9 in New Orleans...