Poll: What concerned you most about Pats’ Week 1 loss at Miami?

Football is back. That's what I had to keep telling myself yesterday during the Pats' hapless start to the season in Miami.

It was evident from early on in yesterday's opener that things would not come easy to the Patriots. After moving the ball nicely on the opening possession, Mac Jones was picked off in the end zone on a missed pass interference call in coverage against DeVante Parker. After that, it only got uglier.

With the return of football comes the return of the Monday reactions, and after a game like yesterday, there's not many positives to hang our hats on.

The offense sputtered, the line struggled, the defense couldn't make a play when it needed to and the coaching, well, who really knows what's going on there?

What aspect of yesterday's loss has you most concerned about the Patriots as they get ready for another road test at Pittsburgh in Week 2?